Jerome, Idaho, dog breeder Magic Valley Pups launched an updated range of delivery services for clients in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Magic Valley Pups, a responsible dog breeder in Jerome, Idaho, announced that they are now offering delivery options with their puppies. The family run operation raises and breeds quality dogs that are carefully selected for their health and temperament.

More information can be found at https://magicvalleypups.com

The journey to puppy ownership can be intimidating but by choosing a responsible and dedicated dog breeder, the entire process can be a smooth, exciting adventure. That is why Magic Valley Pups just launched a new range of litter delivery services for clients in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Responsible breeders provide a loving and healthy environment for their canine companions. Good breeders also temperament test every puppy before pairing it with an ideal home.

Magic Valley Pups are a family of dog lovers, committed to connecting their puppies to caring, responsible individuals and families. They hold themselves and their clients to the highest standards and aim to improve the life of each puppy.

At Magic Valley Pups, all puppies have CKC registration and UTD vaccinations. In addition, they are started on wormer and come with their dew claws removed.

Currently, Magic Valley Pups, is taking $200 non-refundable deposits now to hold. Full price is $700 for the females and $600 for the males, and the deposit will go toward the total price.

With the recent announcement, the team at Magic Valley Pups are committed to making lives better by placing healthy puppies into happy homes.

According to the official website of Magic Valley Pups, “All of our dogs are part of the family, and live a very happy life running around our small farm. We started Magic Valley Pups not only because of our love of all things dogs, but also our belief that the right dog can help make any family unit more complete. Our goal is to provide the perfect match for individuals, couples, and families in search of a new puppy.”

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website or accessing https://www.facebook.com/magicvalleypups and https://magicvalleypups.com/litters