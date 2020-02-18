Lion’s mane has been discovered to possess neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory properties that may potentially aid in delaying or reversing the progression of the condition.

(Newswire.net -- February 18, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Regular exercise has long been identified to be one of the best ways to ward off diseases, which include dementia. There have been studies revealing that exercise may aid in improving brain health and fight Alzheimer’s disease.

Statistics reveal that on a global scale, roughly 46.8 million individuals are living with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. It is worth mentioning that this condition remains incurable and highly prevalent.

What makes it all the more alarming is that in the U.S., it is one of the top causes of death and the only one that can’t be prevented, slowed down, or cured. Still in the U.S., 5.3 million individuals live with the condition.

Researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) carried out a study, which was published in the JAMA Neurology.

In this research, it has been found that higher levels of every day physical activity may offer protection from cognitive decline as well as neurodegeneration or brain tissue loss due to Alzheimer’s disease.

It is further worth mentioning that in this research, daily physical activities have also changed the lives of many older individuals.

The findings from this study will be presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) in Los Angeles.

It was spearheaded by Jennifer Rabin, PhD, now at the University of Toronto, Sunnybrook Research Institute.

It is further worth mentioning that reducing vascular risk factors may also produce additional protection from Alzheimer's and delay progression of the devastating disease.

Surprisingly, many research studies today are looking into the therapeutic benefits of certain plant-based remedies like lion’s mane.

This medicinal mushroom has long been known to produce a range of healing benefits. According to research, lion’s mane may aid in modifying the progression of Alzheimer’s disease as well as other neurodegenerative disorders.

Lion’s mane has been discovered to possess neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory properties that may potentially aid in delaying or reversing the progression of the condition.

In animal studies, it worked in increasing the levels of the nerve growth factor and enhancing short term memory. Experts say that the NGF works in inducing the growth as well as the proliferation of sympathetic and sensory neurons.

It is also thought to aid in preventing neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s disease.

More studies are actually still being carried out to explore more of the brain health benefits of lion’s mane. It is also worth noting that its use is widespread nowadays due to its medicinal values.

