(Newswire.net -- February 11, 2020) -- Great Electrician Brisbane updated its services to provide complete electrical solutions for clients in Brisbane, Nundah and other areas.

Great Electrician Brisbane, an electrical contractor based in Brisbane, announced an updated range of services for residential and commercial clients in Brisbane, Nundah, Banyo, Chermside and the surrounding areas. The company works with a team of experienced electricians to provide prompt, reliable and affordable assistance for all types of electrical issues, including AC repair, lighting installation and any others.

The company’s latest announcement aims to provide cutting-edge electrical solutions for residents and business owners who need immediate or same-day maintenance, repair or installation services.

For residential clients, the company offers a comprehensive range of services including lighting installation and repair, AC electrical servicing, swimming pool power issues, rewiring and fixing fuses, and many others.

In-home electrical safety checks, smoke alarm installation and emergency lighting checks are also available.

Business owners in the Brisbane area can contact the company for store fit-outs, electrical system repair, data cabling and various other services.

The experienced Brisbane electricians are also available for professional electrical services for industrial clients. The company is able to provide electrical equipment installation and fully personalised maintenance and repair programs for all types of industrial projects.

To ensure high standards of quality, professionalism and client satisfaction, Great Electrician Brisbane is available 24/7 for all types of electrical solutions.

The company works with a team of fully licensed electricians with decades of combined experience serving thousands of residents, business owners and industrial clients in the Brisbane area.

A satisfied client said: “The guys at great Great Electrician Brisbane recently came and did a job at the office where I work and they were so great! They came on time and carried out the job perfectly, with no disruption to our business. The electricians completing the work were such nice guys too, I would definitely recommend their services!”

