Crescent Psychiatry, a women only medical clinic serving Bedford, Hurst, Irving, Arlington, Colleyville, Euless and Southlake, Texas, announced that they are accepting new patients. The clinic strives to provide quality medical health services for patients who are struggling with mood and psychotic disorders, including adult ADHD, anxiety, depression, addiction, bipolar disorder, and many more.

More information can be found at https://crescentpsychiatry.com

Seeking medical treatment can help one discover and use effective strategies for addressing challenging feelings, conditions, experiences and situations in life. Crescent Psychiatry just launched expert medical treatment, guidance, and care for patients in Bedford and the surrounding areas.

At Crescent Psychiatry, the medical team understand that it can be very difficult to cope with depression, anxiety, and the intense feelings of hopelessness that prevent many people from getting the best treatment for their condition. That is why they work with each and every patient to create a custom treatment plan that respects their wishes and goals.

Dr. Sabahat Faheem and her team offer high-quality, compassionate services for people who need mental health care.

With the recent announcement, Dr. Sabahat Faheem and her clinic staff are dedicated to providing quality mental health services in a friendly and welcoming environment that allows patients to attain their fullest personal potential.

Dr. Sabahat Faheem is a Board Certified psychiatrist and has been in practice since 2004. She completed her residency in Psychiatry at Meharry Medical College, Nashville, and during her training she worked in multiple settings including a state hospital, a community hospital, as well as veteran hospital.

A satisfied patient said: “I was searching for a good psychiatrist for so long and finally I found Dr. Faheem. She is a great physician because she is a very good listener and a very caring doctor. She has very good bedside manner and she has compassion. I am glad she is my doctor. I recommend her to everyone who is looking for a great psychiatrist.”

