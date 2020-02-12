Baja Fresh has opened a new location in Prescott Valley AZ. The restaurant serves Mexican food in a fast-food environment. It specializes in fresh, healthy and nutritious food prepared daily...

(Newswire.net -- February 11, 2020) -- Baja Fresh has opened a new location in Prescott Valley AZ. The restaurant serves Mexican food in a fast-food environment. It specializes in fresh, healthy and nutritious food prepared daily.

A Baja Fresh Mexican Restaurant has launched operations in Northern Arizona. This conveniently located store is near the business district of the Prescott Valley Business Park. This makes it a great choice for lunch. The fast-food Mexican chain is known for serving fresh and delicious Mexican food.

For more information see https://www.bajafresh.com/stores/mexican-food-prescott-valley/30533

Baja Fresh is launching this store after doing several months of market research in this growing suburb of Northern Arizona. This Mexican Food is always prepared by hand according to recipes and using only farm-fresh ingredients.

The chain does not serve pre-packaged food and believes that life and the food that people eat should be full of, zest, variety and positive energy. For this reason since 1990 the restaurant chain has insisted on fresh ingredients and food prepared in the kitchen on a daily basis.

There are no freezers, microwaves or other conveniences that would allow food to be thawed and served. In today's environment of health-conscious eating, there is no better choice in terms of freshness.

Some of the restaurant's all-time favorites are the Baja Bowl, Quesadilla, Fajitas, and Nachos. The launch of this Baja Fresh also brings it's salads to the health-conscious patrons in this cosmopolitan niche of the capital. Its salads include the Baja Ensalada, Tostada, Grilled Shrimp Chile Lime Salad, and the Baja BBQ Chicken Salad.

Traditional burritos and tacos are served as well as those with a twist. Burritos include the Grilled Soft Tacos, Carnita, Baja Mexicano, the Roasted Veggie Burrito, the Burrito Ultimo, and the Enchilado Style Burrito. The tacos and taquitos are the Baja Taco, Americano Taco. Grilled Shrimp Taco, Crispy Wahoo (Ono) Taco, Fire-Grilled Wahoo (Ono) Taco, Chicken or Steak soft tacos, and Fire-Grilled Chicken Taquitos.

During the launch of the Baja Fresh in Prescott Valley, anyone interested in fresh, healthy and delicious Mexican food is invited to visit the location at 3088 N Glassford Hill Rd, Ste 104 Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.

See the above URL or call (928) 772-1705 to order today.