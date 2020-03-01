Health and fitness resource portal Fitness Fahrenheit launched a new guide featuring 111 nutrition tips for weight loss. The guide covers diet, exercise, supplementation, and fitness motivat...

(Newswire.net -- March 1, 2020) -- Health and fitness resource portal Fitness Fahrenheit launched a new guide featuring 111 nutrition tips for weight loss. The guide covers diet, exercise, supplementation, and fitness motivation methods to achieve and sustain a healthier lifestyle.

Fitness Fahrenheit has launched a new guide that lists 111 tips to lose weight. The guide draws from medical research, nutrition science, fitness instruction manuals, psychology, and other disciplines. Fitness Fahrenheit identifies good nutrition and physical activity as the cornerstones of weight loss.

The US Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) emphasizes maintaining healthy eating habits. The department estimates that more than one-third of all Americans are obese and that poor dietary choices are associated with major health risks such as Type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Fitness Fahrenheit combines research with proven nutrition and exercise principles to offer long-term wellness tips that focus on creating and maintaining a calorific deficit. Readers are encouraged to choose healthy supplements such as green tea extract, amino acids, whey protein, and multivitamins.

Author Koji Preston discusses the major role that high-quality nutrition plays in weight loss. The weight loss nutrition guide is designed for individuals looking to lose weight through systematic dietary changes.

According to a spokesperson for Fitness Fahrenheit, "We believe that with the right nutrition plan, individuals can achieve weight loss without harmful chemical products and unscientific methods. The 111 tips for weight loss guide is designed to help adults and seniors achieve optimum nutrition, better exercise habits, and healthier living."

Fitness Fahrenheit is a veteran-owned and operated fitness resource website that offers practical insights into exercise and nutrition based on the science of biochemistry.

