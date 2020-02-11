PinPoint Local introduces their search engine optimisation service to help companies in Suffolk and beyond rank for keywords specific to their industries, especially in their business areas....

PinPoint Local introduces their search engine optimisation service to help companies in Suffolk and beyond rank for keywords specific to their industries, especially in their business areas.

Suffolk-based company PinPoint Local launches their search engine optimisation service to help businesses in and around the locale to grow their operations through online marketing including video marketing on social media platforms. The company works on building a stronger web presence for their clients and enabling them to attract more relevant traffic to their sites.

Additional details can be found on their website at: https://www.pinpointlocal.com

Part of the newly launched service is identifying industry-specific keywords that can expand clients’ visibility while also setting them apart from their competition. Once the keywords are set, PinPoint Local begins the work of optimising the clients’ content to increase its relevance for the target keywords. The company also continues referencing the same keywords to boost the efforts.

Aside from keyword targeting, PinPoint Local also creates effective and consistent business listings for their clients to improve their local rankings. The results for location-based searches can be particularly useful for businesses that earn primarily from actual visits to their brick and mortar shops, so the company makes sure to tap this resource for their clients.

To keep clients apprised of the progress of their campaigns, PinPoint Local provides detailed monthly reports on critical website metrics. For businesses investing in SEO services, this report is a valuable tool that allows them to make informed decisions, especially with regard to aspects of the campaigns that could be boosted further to their benefit.

PinPoint Local is a full-service digital marketing company with capabilities in the areas of website design and development, SEO, custom-managed hosting, social media marketing, content marketing, and reputation management.

The company has a strong focus on helping local businesses get the recognition they deserve by allowing them to acquire new customers and turning them into the top product or service provider of choice in their respective towns or areas.

Those who are interested in PinPoint Local’s SEO service and other digital marketing solutions may log on to the above-mentioned website for more information.