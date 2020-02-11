Expert financial consultant Todd Morin updated his services to focus on retirement planning for clients in Kanata and West End Ottawa. He prepares a sustainable, robust and tax-efficient ret...

Expert financial consultant Todd Morin updated his services to focus on retirement planning for clients in Kanata and West End Ottawa. He prepares a sustainable, robust and tax-efficient retirement plan based on his clients' needs.

Todd Morin, a financial planner with the reputable IG Wealth Management, announced an updated range of services for clients interested in professional retirement planning services. Todd works closely with each client to create a monthly retirement income forecast and help clients invest in the best retirement savings plans to reach their financial goals.

The recent announcement aims to provide clients in Kanata, Nepean, Barrhaven and the surrounding areas with an effective way to plan for a financially stable retirement.

As a member of the leading financial consulting group IG Wealth Management, Todd Morin strives to offer a highly personalised service for his clients.

A spokesperson for the company said: “A well-designed plan for your financial future is an integral part of building the life you want for yourself and your family. As the number of options for investing increases, so does the volume of information that is available about financial matters. With all of this information overload, advice has never been more important.”

Todd goes beyond RRSP's to get an accurate perspective of the client’s retirement plan and forecast their expected monthly retirement income.

Based on their financial needs and goals, Todd can then offer a comprehensive retirement plan optimisation solution. He will guide clients towards achieving an optimal balance of investment, government, and private pension options for their retirement. Todd will also help clients decide how much they will want to rely on their retirement funds as opposed to living on other potential sources of income.

The final goal of Todd’s retirement planning services is to enable clients to create a sustainable, robust and tax-efficient retirement plan adapted to the unique needs of each client.

Todd continues to expand his range of high-quality wealth management services for clients in Kanata and the surrounding areas.

