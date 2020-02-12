A new winter wildlife pest control service has been launched by All Things Wild in Charleston. They provide fast, reliable animal removal and pest control services throughout the local area....

All Things Wild has launched a new winter wildlife control service for local residents. They serve customers throughout Charleston, South Carolina, and the surrounding areas and pride themselves on high quality service.

With the newly launched service, the specialist pest control team can handle squirrels, rats and mice, raccoons, and opossum. Customers can get in touch for humane wildlife removal and trapping services throughout Charleston. If customers have an animal or rodent issue they want resolved quickly, they can rely on All Things Wild to help.

Interested parties just have to enter their details in the form provided and get a free quote. The team will get back to them to get the pest control services running.

One of the main benefits of getting in touch with All Things Wild is that they don’t just remove wildlife from the home. They also stop pests from coming back.

Whenever someone has an unwanted animal or pest in their home, it’s important to get in touch with an expert quickly. Leaving it longer can mean the animal causes unnecessary damage to the home and property.

Customers can rely on All Things Wild for discreet, professional and efficient wildlife and animal removal. The team can take care of squirrels, bats, snakes, rats, raccoons, birds, beavers and more.

The company states: “All Things Wild controls and manages wildlife in accordance with the laws and regulations of the State of South Carolina, and of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources governing nuisance wildlife control.”

They add: “We use integrated pest management control techniques in resolving human and animal conflicts. This entails assessment of the whole picture in a given situation, and then combining several strategies for effectively and quickly eliminating the problem.”

