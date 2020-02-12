Fort Worth, TX cosmetic dentistry ORA Dental now offers free Zoom teeth whitening services worth $499 to qualifying patients as a special offer. The full-service general dentistry in Fort Wo...

(Newswire.net -- February 12, 2020) -- Fort Worth, TX cosmetic dentistry ORA Dental now offers free Zoom teeth whitening services worth $499 to qualifying patients as a special offer. The full-service general dentistry in Fort Worth specializes in in-office teeth whitening using the safe and effective Philips Zoom system.

Fort Worth, TX cosmetic dentistry ORA Dental announced the launch of a special offer on Zoom teeth whitening. The general dentistry in Fort Worth now offers free in-office professional dental whitening with Philips Zoom.

More information about ORA Dental is available at https://oradentaltx.com

The teeth whitening dentistry in Fort Worth, TX performs complimentary Zoom teeth whitening procedures, saving patients $499 in treatment costs. The offer applies to patients who do not suffer from tooth decay or gum disease.

Philips Zoom whitening is a clinically proven dental procedure that visibly whitens teeth in a single sitting. The treatment uses a patented whitening gel activated by a blue LED or ultraviolet light. The light enhances the penetration of light into the enamel and removes tobacco and food stains.

Dr. Salim and her team of dental professionals recommend Zoom teeth whitening over other procedures because it is quicker, more effective, carries fewer risks, and more affordable than laser whitening, veneers, or bleaching trays. Zoom in-house whitening only requires 3 to 4 sessions and leaves teeth 8 shades whiter on the VITA dental shade guide.

ORA Dental is a premier general dentistry in Fort Worth offering periodic dental exams, periodontal therapy, tooth-colored composite fillings, root canal treatments, and extractions. The Fort Worth dental clinic uses the latest in dental technology and offers sleep dentistry, Invisalign, and is equipped for emergency dental procedures for adults and children.

According to a spokesperson for the Fort Worth family dentistry, "We are delighted to offer our patients complimentary Zoom teeth whitening that protects enamel, reduces sensitivity, and transforms your smile. We look forward to helping our patients achieve noticeable results and being the preferred Fort Worth teeth whitening dentistry in the local community."

ORA Dental is a full-service general dentistry in Fort Worth located near the intersection of N Beach Street and Basswood Boulevard adjacent to Beach Street Market. The practice accepts Medicaid and all major PPO insurance carriers.

The practice is headed by Dr. Salim, DDS, an alumnus of the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. She is an experienced family dentist, working with children, adolescents, adults, and seniors. Dr. Salim is a member of the American Dental Association, Texas Dental Association, and Dallas County Dental Society as well as a volunteer at the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

Appointments for in-office Zoom teeth whitening services in Fort Worth are available by calling 817-527-8000 or at the URL above.