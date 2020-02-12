My Boat Plans announces the launch of their boat-building tutorial. The tutorial has been put together by Martin Reid, a boat builder with over three decades of experience. The tutorial feat...

(Newswire.net -- February 12, 2020) -- My Boat Plans announces the launch of their boat-building tutorial. The tutorial has been put together by Martin Reid, a boat builder with over three decades of experience. The tutorial features over 500 different plans for a variety of boats.

The designs are easy to follow and step-by-step instructions are provided. The boat building tutorial created by My Boat Plans is easy for even beginners to work with. According to them, no carpentry skills or boat building experience is required.

The DIY boat building plans are fully illustrated and have detailed lists of materials required. The step-by-step plans include schematics, cutting plans, 3D color photos, and a large number of how-to videos. The tutorial has over 10 hours of narrated training.

The various kinds of boats included in the tutorial include dinghies, rowboats, cabin cruisers, canoes, duck boats and more. The My Boat Plans tutorial is suitable for boating enthusiasts, fisherman and anyone with a passion for DIY.

Building a boat with this tutorial is a much more economical alternative than buying one readymade. Building a boat from scratch also enables the builder to select the materials and plans that are the best for the required purposes. Once the boat had been custom-built it will not require any further work in order to make it exactly right for the buyer.

The difficulty level of My Boat Plans is negligible and it is very popular even with high school students No topic is left uncovered and the instructions cover even the smallest detail.

