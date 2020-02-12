The Apartment Saver announced an updated range of services for clients interested in finding the best rental apartments in the Irving, Plano and Dallas areas.

(Newswire.net -- February 12, 2020) -- The Apartment Saver announced an updated range of services for clients interested in finding the best rental apartments in the Irving, Plano and Dallas areas.

The Apartment Saver is a completely FREE apartment locating service that will connect you with an incredible apartment. With exclusive access to all the best move-in specials for apartments among the DFW and Austin metroplexes, we're able to save clients up to 2 months on rent! We specialize in providing the latest apartment specials custom tailored specifically around your preferred search criteria.

The Apartment Saver, a website specializing in real estate consulting services, launched an updated range of services for those interested in new apartments in the Dallas - Fort Worth metroplex. The newly updated service has been designed as an accessible solution to help those moving in the DFW area find conveniently priced apartments for rent.

The website offers a tailored online search form allowing users to browse through a robust selection of available apartments based on multiple criteria. Each search is personalized according to each client’s monthly budget, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and target area.

The resulting list of properties features rental apartments at exclusive prices with a series of additional discounts and bonuses.

For most clients, the website can secure a bonus of up to two months free rent, as well as move-in discounts.

With this latest update, The Apartment Saver continues to invest in the development of a comprehensive apartment locator service for clients in the Dallas, Irving, Plano, Fort Worth and surrounding areas.

The Apartment Saver has helped thousands of clients find the perfect apartment for their needs and preferences and save hundreds in rent and other discounts.

A satisfied user said: “This is the easiest and most inexpensive way to find your next home! Highly recommend to anyone who has a busy schedule or for anyone’s first time renting. Kenneth Brands and his team do all the busy work for you (for free) and all you have to do is look at the list of apartment specials they send to you and you’re done! Plus you get one or two months free rent just like that!”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.