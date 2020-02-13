Quad Cities based Key Mortgage Group have announced new fundraising goals for 2020. The mortgage product experts work with sponsors to raise money for local non-profit organizations in the c...

(Newswire.net -- February 13, 2020) -- Quad Cities based Key Mortgage Group have announced new fundraising goals for 2020. The mortgage product experts work with sponsors to raise money for local non-profit organizations in the community.

Key Mortgage Group have launched a new fundraising campaign for 2020. The mortgage experts advise their clients and find the best product to help them become homeowners.

For more information, please visit the website here: https://gokeymortgage.com

Key Mortgage Group is a mortgage company offering their services to current and potential homeowners in the Quad Cities area, Iowa. They have offices in Davenport, Urbandale and Clinton.

The mortgage product experts raised over $35,000 in 2019 for local non-profit organizations in the local community. Their fundraising goal for 2020 is at least $50,000.

Key Mortgage Group recently held their second Annual Key Cares event. The event raised $15,000 which went directly to three local organisations, GiGi's Playhouse Quad Cities, Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, and Hand in Hand.

The company want to thank those who participated in the event and provided sponsorship: Nikulski Financial, Inc., United Rentals - Quad Cities, Stacey Brown - Country Financial, Josh Jackson - Country Financial, No Coast Social, The Stern Center, Vollertsen Britt & Gorsline PC Attys.

Key Mortgage Group offers clients a network of skilled mortgage bankers who provide individual mortgage guidance to clients which is clear and easy to understand. Their bankers work closely with local estate agents to provide an easy one-stop solution to obtaining their clients goals.

A recent customer of Key Mortgage Group have said of their experience: “My wife and I have been entrusting John with our mortgage needs since we became first time home buyers in 2009. Since that time, John has also helped us to buy a new home and, most recently, refinance our home. John has proven to us time and again that he has the professional and personal skills to manage our accounts in the most efficient, honest, and timely manner possible.”

Those wishing to find out more can visit the website on the link provided above. Alternatively, they can also be found on their social media pages here: https://facebook.com/JohnCornishKeyMortgageGroup and here: https://instagram.com/johncornish_keymortgagegroup.