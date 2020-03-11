MoveQC Real Estate Group, a Quad Cities, IA licensed Realtors firm has launched a new website. The mobile-ready website features comprehensive searchable listings for local properties and ac...

(Newswire.net -- March 11, 2020) -- MoveQC Real Estate Group, a Quad Cities, IA licensed Realtors firm has launched a new website. The mobile-ready website features comprehensive searchable listings for local properties and access to the agency's social media channels.

Greater Quad Cities, IA licensed Realtors firm MoveQC Real Estate Group announced the launch of its new business website. The website features a mobile-friendly layout, improved property search functions, and redesigned menu for quick navigation.

More information about MoveQC Real Estate Group is available at https://www.moveqc.com

The Keller Williams real estate agency in Bettendorf, IA showcases properties from across the Quad Cities region on its new mobile-ready website. Visitors can now search for homes for sale in the Iowa cities of Davenport, Eldridge, Le Claire, and Bettendorf as well as the Illinois cities of Moline, Rock Island, and Coal Valley.

The Davenport-Moline-Rock Island Metro region is one of the nation's hottest real estate markets with rising home values and very low times-on-market. Davenport and Bettendorf enjoy higher median prices and excellent access to local amenities.

MoveQC Real Estate Group helps sellers and first-time homebuyers in Bettendorf find hundreds of listed properties across the Greater Quad Cities area. Property searches may be filtered by location, average price, features, amenities, area, and other factors.

The Quad Cities real estate professionals at MoveQC Real Estate Group provide guidance, marketing, and negotiation services to home buyers and sellers through every step of a real estate transaction. Buyers can now find helpful mortgage and homeownership information for each property listing on the new website.

The website also features links to the agency's social media channels and contact forms. MoveQC Real Estate Group is licensed as a Realtor firm in the states of Iowa and Illinois.

For more information visit MoveQC Real Estate Group at https://www.facebook.com/moveqcrealestategroup and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9r88Fz6U5ArUDYMZTX5axA

According to a satisfied client, "I highly recommend Move QC. They answered every single question we asked, day and night. We felt very confident and comfortable when we bought our house. I'd recommend them to any of our family and friends! They were very knowledgeable and professional."

MoveQC Real Estate Group was founded in 2018 to meet the growing need for reliable real estate services in the Greater Quad Cities region. The agency is headed by CEO & Director of Operations Ashley Hamerlinck supported by Lead Sales Agent Grant McCaulley.

For more information about buying or selling a house in Quad Cities, IA, call 563-468-1996 or visit the URL above.