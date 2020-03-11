Key Mortgage Group has launched a successful 2020 charity event, raising $15,000 for the local community. They are known for their high quality service and commitment to clients and the loca...

Key Mortgage Group has launched a successful charity event for the second year running. The mortgage specialists raised over $35,000 last year, and have already raised $15,000 this year with their second annual Key Cares event.

More information can be found at: https://gokeymortgage.com

To continue the hard work that saw them raise $35,000 last year, the team at Key Mortgage Group is aiming to raise $50,000 throughout 2020.

They take pride in being able to give back to the local community and always place emphasis on their community campaigns and fundraisers.

Following the success at the newly launched event, they were able to raise $15,000 for three local organizations. These are GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities, Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, and Hand in Hand.

They want to thank Nikulski Financial, Inc; United Rentals, Quad Cities; Stacey Brown, Country Financial; Josh Jackson, Country Financial; No Coast Social; The Stern Center; and Vollertsen Britt & Gorsline PC Attys.

The company website explains that Key Mortgage Group makes it a priority to stay actively involved in the local community. One of their most well known charity events is the Danny Joe Memorial Golf Tournament, which was started over 22 years ago.

Now they’re committing to an impactful 2020 with a number of charity events in mind. Raising over $50,000 will help them to give back to the local community in new and effective ways.

Key Mortgage Group are known for always putting their clients first with their high quality mortgage service. They work closely with real estate agents to deliver a one-stop solution for their clients.

They know that there’s no one-size-fits-all home loan for anyone looking to buy in the Quad Cities. Each buyer and family has different needs and goals to cater to, and they provide tailored service with this in mind.

A recent client said: “My wife and I have been entrusting John with our mortgage needs since we became first time home buyers in 2009. Since that time, John has also helped us to buy a new home and, most recently, refinance our home. John has proven to us time and again that he has the professional and personal skills to manage our accounts in the most efficient, honest, and timely manner possible.”

Full details of the newly launched charity event and upcoming events can be found on the URL above. Details can also be found on their social media pages here: https://facebook.com/JohnCornishKeyMortgageGroup and here: https://instagram.com/johncornish_keymortgagegroup.