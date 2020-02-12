Bear Creek Dental Center launches their cosmetic treatments for Colorado Springs patients who wish to improve their smiles. The doctor at the dental office has been receiving great reviews o...

(Newswire.net -- February 12, 2020) -- Bear Creek Dental Center launches their cosmetic treatments for Colorado Springs patients who wish to improve their smiles. The doctor at the dental office has been receiving great reviews online.

Based in Colorado Springs, CO, Bear Creek Dental Center launches their line of cosmetic dental treatments for patients in and around the city. Dr. Jessie Mastin and his office are well regarded by his patients online for their exemplary services.

Additional details can be found on their website at: https://www.bearcreekdentalco.com

Through the newly launched services, Dr. Mastin is able to quickly, painlessly, and affordably address a long list of dental issues that affect his patients’ teeth and smiles. Such cosmetic treatments include composite fillings, porcelain crowns (caps), porcelain fixed bridges, porcelain veneers, and tooth whitening.

Dr. Mastin is adept in changing the size, shape, and alignment of certain teeth, in closing unsightly gaps between teeth, and in improving or correcting bites. He can also repair damaged teeth, replace missing ones, and change previous dental treatments that are not to a patient’s satisfaction.

Aside from cosmetic treatments, Bear Creek Dental Center also offers preventive and restorative dental services, as well as diagnosis and treatment of periodontal disease.

Dr. Mastin and his team have been consistently receiving great reviews online, many of which are about the pleasant experiences and outstanding treatments that patients had during their visits. Their Facebook and Google pages, in particular, currently display 5 star ratings from various patients.

One patient had this to say about the dental office: “Bear Creek Dental is the nicest dental office I have ever been to. From the minute you walk in, the office is warm and inviting. The entire staff is friendly and caring. Dr. Mastin is an expert in his field with patients of all ages. His dental crowns are sheer perfection.”

More reviews can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/pg/jessiemastindds/reviews

Bear Creek Dental Center is located at 1430 South 21st Street #200, Colorado Springs. Patients who are interested in booking an appointment may visit their website stated above or call 719-633-2828.