(Newswire.net -- February 12, 2020) -- Lakes Business Group, the leading business broker in Wisconsin, has launched a Mergers & Acquisitions department for Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin. It will focus on helping local businesses in the area.

The leading business broker in Wisconsin announces another expansion into the mergers and acquisitions sector. Lakes Business Group, headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin (Milwaukee area), serves the entire state of Wisconsin as well as northern Illinois. Lakes Business Group is focusing on developing this aspect of their business services to assist privately held companies to grow faster.

The 2020 launch of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) by Lakes Business Group is targeting Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin. The focus on mergers and acquisitions fits perfectly with their other services which include buying and selling businesses throughout Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and northern Illinois.

Business owners need help to grow, and these business brokers have created a fast and efficient method through mergers and acquisitions. As local businesses implement the mergers and acquisitions model, they are able to expand their business and associated profits.

Lakes Business Group helps local and regional businesses scale quickly. The huge perk of this strategy is that acquiring another established company brings in immediate revenue that will positively impact a small business's revenue stream and bottom line.

The service they provide businesses interested in fast growth includes additional assets, more employees, expansion within the same industry, and possible growth into new markets.

Marketing is another part of the service this professional business broker has added to its expansion into mergers and acquisitions in the Janesville-Beloit WI area. Marketing experience is another factor that Lakes Business Group brings to every transaction. By marketing consistently, and in tandem with sales, every merger and acquisition is set for growth and ultimately leads to a faster ROI.

Businesses in other parts of the state that have used the mergers and acquisitions service have found these business brokers have the expertise and professionalism to get excellent results. Strategies and tactics to affect a successful transaction include marketing initiatives, multiple interactions, conversations and communications, sales projections, closing procedures, and more.

This expansion is a rare opportunity for local businesses to acquire established businesses. Any business owner interested in rapid growth is invited to call, visit the company's website, and review the brief video here.

