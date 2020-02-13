Cissi Leinonen, a Quad Cities IA mortgage loan officer announced that qualifying veterans and disabled veterans in Iowa and Illinois are eligible for property tax exemptions and a VA closing...

(Newswire.net -- February 13, 2020) -- Cissi Leinonen, a Quad Cities IA mortgage loan officer announced that qualifying veterans and disabled veterans in Iowa and Illinois are eligible for property tax exemptions and a VA closing discount. The VA loan specialist serves Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline, Rock Island, and Moline.

The Departments of Veterans' Affairs in Iowa and Illinois make several significant exemptions for US veterans. Bettendorf, IA licensed loan officer Cissi Leinonen announced property tax exemptions and VA closing discounts for veterans looking to buy a home in the Quad Cities Area (QCA).

In the state of Iowa, fully disabled veterans who have served active duty are eligible for 100 percent property tax exemption while other qualifying veterans receive a tax exemption of $1,852 on their primary residence. Disabled veterans in Illinois receive variable amounts based on the extent of their disability with a full exemption for those who are more than 70 percent disabled.

Cissi Leinonen supports QCA veterans, disabled veterans and their families with professional advice, mortgage loan assistance for new home purchases, refinances, upgrades, or downgrades. She offers the recently launched Stars And Stripes veteran assistance program with a VA closing discount of up to $2,500.

Cissi Leinonen works with veterans looking to buy a home in the cities of Davenport and Bettendorf and the Illinois cities of Moline, East Moline, and Rock Island. Her 14 years of experience as a loan officer and mortgage professional help her identify all property tax and closing cost exemptions and discounts available to veterans and disabled veterans.

The mortgage loan professional in Davenport, IA helps veterans find VA and other loan products that meet their needs at attractive interest rates. Caliber Home Loans allows mortgagors to apply and manage their mortgage through a smartphone app.

According to a spokesperson for the Caliber Home Loans mortgage consultant in Moline, IA, "We are proud to offer our veterans all the help they need while buying a new home or refinancing their current mortgage. We are happy to help our veterans get the property tax exemption Iowa offers."

Since 2004, Cissi Leinonen has worked in the mortgage industry as an NMLS-licensed loan officer, helping first-time homebuyers and investors buy residential properties in the Quad Cities region.

