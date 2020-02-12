Longmont, Colorado dental practice Hover Dental Group released affordable dental savings plans for patients in Longmont, Hygiene, Niwot and other areas.

Hover Dental Group, a dental office based in Longmont, Colorado, announced the launch of flexible dental savings plans for patients without dental insurance. The company’s dental plans are ideal for patients looking for high-quality family dentistry services at affordable prices.

More details can be found at https://hoverdental.com/dental-savings-plan.

The recent launch aims to provide competitive dental savings plans for both adults and children.

According to the National Association of Dental Plans, approximately 74 million Americans don’t have dental insurance. This amounts to almost a quarter of the population and roughly twice the percentage lacking health insurance.

For these patients, finding an affordable dental plan is essential to ensure adequate standards of dental and oral care at convenient prices.

The savings options available at Hover Dental Groups start at $37/month or $399 a year and include two regular and one emergency exams, two cleanings, dental X-rays as needed, and many other services.

Patients benefit from an additional 20% discount on any other treatments they may require.

The Child Dental Plan is available for $33 a month or $345 a year and also includes two professional fluoride treatments.

Those interested in signing up for the office’s savings plans can do so through the online form available at the link above, or by calling (303) 684-9777.

With the latest update, the Longmont dental office continues to update its range of high-quality dental services for patients in Longmont, Hygiene, Niwot and the surrounding areas.

Hover Dental Group was founded in 2006 by Dr. Casey Kochevar, a Colorado native and experienced dentist. Dr. Kochevar is a member of the American Dental Association as well as the Colorado Dental Association, and he has served as the President of the Boulder Broomfield County Dental Society in 2011-2012.

A satisfied patient said: “Dr. Kochevar and his staff are warm, friendly, and genuine with their patients. I have never enjoyed visiting the dentist but now look forward to my regular cleanings. I would definitely recommend Hover Dental Group.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.