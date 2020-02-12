A new report into the importance of children’s orthodontic examinations has been launched by Weddle Orthodontics. The orthodontics office offer their services to patients in Westminster an...

Weddle Orthodontics have launched a new report into the importance of children’s checkups. The Thornton and Westminster, Colorado based orthodontics team offer a wide range of orthodontic treatments to their patients.

Weddle Orthodontics is a dental office covering Westminster and Thornton, Colorado. Dr Larry T. Weddle and his team explain that their mission is to provide the highest level of orthodontic care to each individual patient.

The orthodontics office has recently released a report, 7 & Up, into the importance of children receiving an orthodontic checkup before the age of seven. They explain that in order to have a healthy smile, people need teeth and jaws that are properly aligned.

Weddle Orthodontics continue by explaining that orthodontic problems in children can be picked up early and that by the age of seven, any problems will be apparent. By having an orthodontic checkup before all baby teeth have been lost may mean some problems can be easier to correct.

The team at Weddle Orthodontics welcomes new patients of all ages and offer all new patients a thorough examination. This examination combined with an in-depth discussion will help the team determine the patients’ orthodontic needs and recommended course of treatment.

Once a course of treatment has been determined, a second exam, x-rays, teeth impressions and any other necessary diagnostic procedures will be scheduled.

A patient has said of their experience at Weddle Orthodontics: “I couldn't be happier with our choice to receive treatment from Weddle Orthodontics. All of the ladies in office have been friendly, kind and are always happy. Dr. Weddle has an eye for all things which means I know any treatment we receive will be the best! Thank you so much for all that you do and for giving our family smile confidence!”

Those wishing to find out more about Weddle Orthodontics can visit the website on the link provided above. Alternatively, they can be contacted on: 303-255-3339.