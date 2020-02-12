Coins for Anything, a veteran-owned company, has launched custom challenge coin services for the military and any other organization or occasion.

Coins for Anything has launched custom military challenge coin design services. The company is the largest veteran owned custom coin company in America and specializes in the mint and design of air force and military challenge coins, badges, and displays.

The origins of challenge coins date back to World War 1 when American citizens first volunteered to join the Flying Squadrons. Military coins have been a token of honor and a symbol of rank for the military for nearly a century, and the team at Coins for Anything know first-hand the value and meaning of these symbolic keepsakes.

The company, completely owned and operated by veterans, has worked with over 20,000 companies, units, organizations and individuals to mint and design custom coins. The company has created 25,000 different designs to date and the team is happy to continue taking custom challenge coin orders.

In addition to providing challenge coin design and manufacturing services for the military, Coins for Anything designs coins for every group or occasion including police, EMT, firefighters, corporations, memorials, weddings, geocaching, religious organizations, and more.

For those who want a more unconventional and less expensive approach, the company designs custom ceramic poker chip sets in addition to the traditional metal challenge coins.

The company takes pride in designing the highest quality metal coins and can be designed to include bottle openers and other utility functions making them useful, one-of-a-kind mementos that can stay in the family as heirlooms for years to come.

Coins for Anything has worked with numerous corporations including Coca Cola, Ford, Dunkin Donuts, The Home Depot, Ben & Jerry’s, Starbucks, Delta Air Lines, Pizza Hut, Dell, and many more. Their past clients are a testament to their professionalism and high-quality products.

The company offers free quotes on their website.