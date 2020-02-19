More studies are still being carried out to explore more of the brain health benefits of B vitamins.

(Newswire.net -- February 19, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Multiple research studies have revealed that nutrients like B vitamins could work wonders in helping enhance overall brain health.

According to researchers, there are eight B vitamins namely thiamine (B1), riboflavin (B2), niacin (B3), pantothenic acid (B5), vitamin B6, biotin (B7), folate (B9) and vitamin B12.

Each of these vitamins has been found to play a role in brain health, especially because they have a transport mechanism to reach the brain from the bloodstream.

In observational studies, it has been found higher B vitamin blood levels were associated with better performance on tests of memory, problem-solving, and word and sentence formation.

Australian researchers Dr. Osvaldo Almeida and Dr. Andrew Ford carried out a study reviewing the outcomes of 19 studies. A link has been found between reduced vitamin B12 status and lessened brain volume.

A study was published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry.

In this research, scientists found that subjects who consumed more vitamin B3 were less susceptible to cognitive decline or a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. Niacin has been found to protect the brain due to the role it plays in the growth and repair of nerve cells and DNA.

Another important nutrient for the brain is vitamin B1, which inadequate levels of could result in the onset of a potentially fatal brain disorder called Wernicke encephalopathy.

More studies are still being carried out to explore more of the brain health benefits of B vitamins. These nutrients are studied not just because of their brain health potentials, but also of the myriad of healing benefits they could potentially offer.

Today, there are many people who suffer from symptoms and certain diseases due to nutritional gaps, which normally happens when one follows an unhealthy diet. It is worth realizing that aside from having an unhealthy diet, nutrient malabsorption is also a problem; especially among individuals who are getting older.

