(Newswire.net -- February 13, 2020) -- A customer research tool has been launched called AnswerThePublic. It helps marketers to gain key insights into consumer behaviour and create more effective marketing campaigns.

A new visual research and keyword content creation tool for marketers and online businesses has been launched. AnswerThePublic offers users the chance to get a better understanding of their customers without investing in expensive research tools and techniques.

The site explains that the auto suggest results provided by Google and Bing are a goldmine of insight for today’s marketers. It can provide insights into buyer behavior and thought patterns that can inform marketing campaigns on a multitude of fronts.

However, it’s also an underutilized source of research for content ideas. That’s where the new content tool can help with its cutting edge approach to idea generation.

Google and Bing searches can provide valuable data and insights for businesses in any niche. Consumers are turning to these search engines more and more, treating them as friends and asking them questions.

Many people ask search engines questions that they might not even trust to their partner. These searches can give marketers an “in the moment” window into what people are thinking and feeling.

One of the main advantages to marketers is that this information is a candid and honest insight into the consumer. It brings a reduced potential for flawed data, and is less subjective than responses to surveys.

The team states: “The main problem is that search data is synonymous with keyword research, which does get talked about a lot, which is the flawed process of generating a huge keyword list of relatively generic phrases and applying volumes based on the search behaviour of the masses, which is far from an effective solution.”

Now, with this customer search insight data tool, marketers can uncover this untapped customer insight data. This provides them with a key competitive advantage and help them to make more sales or grow their business.

The tool can help clients to minimise risks, identify potential problems, and improve their marketing campaigns.

https://answerthepublic.com/?via=andrew-spencer