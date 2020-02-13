Dean Holland has released his new book called The Iceberg Effect. It helps those involved with affiliate marketing overcome failure and become successful in their efforts.

For more information see http://prestonhatchell.com/phiepr

The release of this book called 'The Iceberg Effect' explores the latest discoveries in the world of affiliate marketing. One of the facts the author points out is that no amount of internet traffic will help a website owner until they understand the Iceberg Effect.

Since most affiliate marketers fail the author recommends that they take the time and effort to understand the Iceberg Effect. Once they understand the Iceberg Effect they find the success that has been eluding them. The book will help business owners understand the Iceberg Effect, combat the Iceberg Effect and become profitable using the strategies outlined in the book.

This primer on the new science of affiliate marketing covers over 50 topics. Some of them are 3 Men & The Great Theft!, The Success Stopping Mistake, The 6 Words That Changed My Life, G____ vs F____ - Which Are You And Why It Matters, The ONE THING Others Aren't Telling You, The Multi-Q' Process, The Revenue Calculator, Get Out Of Jail Free Card, The 4 Core Areas Of Focus, Undercover Detective Operation, The Only 3 Types Of Traffic, How To Control Traffic And Send It Anywhere On Demand,3 Must-Have Assets, The Bribe And The Bridge, The Curious Cliffhanger Method, SWIPE!! 7 Day Automated Follow-Up Template, Core 4 SS, The DEATH Of Traditional Affiliate Marketing, THE BIG TRAFFIC LIE!!!, The Perfect Path To 7 Figures, and No Products, No List, No Experience?

Dean Holland has made the book very easy to read, digest, and apply. During the short release period, Dean Holland is giving away a complimentary copy of the softcover book and the recording of the audio book.

For further information see the above URL.