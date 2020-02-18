Direct to the public jewellery repair and custom jewellery workshop nominated as a finalist in "Jewellers of the Year" category in upcoming event.

(Newswire.net -- February 12, 2020) Surrey, BC -- Creative Oceanic is delighted to announce the finalists of The 2nd British Columbia Wedding Awards 2020.

After the fantastic number of nominations received, the list with finalists and categories has complied and many respected businesses that work hard within the wedding industry are up for an award.

The event will take place on Thursday, February 27 at The Executive Hotel Vancouver Airport.

Hundreds of top wedding specialists and establishments that are eligible to be recognized for their impeccable services are expected to attend the prestigious ceremony to celebrate their achievements.

These Awards aim to acknowledge those within the popular wedding industry that make one of the most special days of our lives one to remember, whether they are caterers that provide delicious reception meals, decorators that take care of the wedding venues and give them that fairy-tale sparkle or DJs and bands that add the extra thrill to the atmosphere.

The event will provide a platform to showcase meritorious professionals in the wedding industry who can create memorable weddings at affordable prices. Being nominated as a finalist is an important step in being eligible for being chosen as the winner in a particular category, something that Jewellery Clinic is currently in the running for.

Numerous prestigious accolades will be presented to the most deserving specialists, including Wedding Venue of the Year, Caterer of the Year, Photographer of the Year, and Wedding Planner of the Year among others.

Jewellery Clinic, in Surrey BC has been shortlisted in the "Jewellers of the Year" category. Jewellery Clinic will find out if they will be crowned winners at the elegant ceremony taking place later in February. This honor has not been taken lightly by the staff or owner, who has had a successful year of growth in 2019 and shows no signs of slowing down in 2020.

Guaicapuro Rodriguez, Owner of Jewellery Clinic, says "this nomination means so much to us, as we give our heart and soul to the business every day and live to see our customers smile when we make their day or event a memorable one through our jewellery. We are honoured to be recognized as finalists for Jewellers of the Year and wish the best of luck to all nominees."

A Spokesperson for The British Columbia Wedding Awards 2020 said: “These awards are an exclusive celebration dedicated to those who work hard to make our amazing event as ideal as possible. They also seek to recognize everyone in this sector that has shown excellence, commitment and has customer satisfaction as a top priority in their business.

“We would like to wish all the finalists the best of luck and we are eager to welcome all our guests to the event and celebrate the winners with them.”

For more information about Jewellery Clinic, please visit https://www.jewelleryclinic.com.

About Jewellery Clinic Here at Jewellery Clinic in Surrey BC, we have proudly respected and represented the Family jewellery tradition and its quality standards since 2008. We are an established family business with a proper address you are welcome to visit anytime and with people you can easily talk to. We do jewellery repairs, custom jewellery design such as engagement rings, ring resizing, gold chains, bracelets, pendants, earrings and so on. We also buy gold and buy silver, and also buy diamonds. We are Surrey's best goldsmiths for many years now. Among our multiple services you can count on high quality repair service for jewellery, watches, and clocks. All of our work is carried out with the highest standards in mind by qualified and skilled craftsman. We even offer a guarantee on all of our work! We also offer FREE estimates and our charges are based on a sense of pride in our work and confidence in our skill. We are competitively priced while maintaining a high standard of workmanship. We also design custom jewellery, resize rings and buy gold and silver. We eliminate the middleman so you don't have to visit a local jewellery store and have them ship it out to us, rather you can just come here directly and save a lot of money dealing directly with us instead! You won't believe the savings by dealing direct! We are a small company which means that each item you send to us is treated with exceptional care and attention, each detail critiqued and each piece respected in the way your jewellery deserves. We stand by all of our repairs and creations with only the highest standard being the bar we set our craftsmanship by. Our goal is to offer personal service to each person and company we do business with, aiming towards building lasting, mutually rewarding partnerships! We invite you to take the time to try our company and see for yourself how high our standards are, how excellent our craftsmanship is, and why our longevity persists.