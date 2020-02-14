AI Certified Training released a new report on getting an internationally recognized certification as an AI engineer.

AI Certified Training, a website specializing in high-quality AI education resources, launched a new report on how to obtain an internationally recognized AI engineer certificate. The report aims to provide those interested in starting a new career get a solid foundation into the principles of AI engineering.

The newly released report begins with an overview of one of the most common challenges faced by new students: the prospect of large financial debt.

According to the report, the average four-year graduate student debt in 2018 was close to $30,000, making online certified degrees an increasingly attractive alternative.

AI Certified Training recommends getting an internationally recognized certificate in AI engineering as a career choice with a high earning potential and a variety of future prospects.

The report states that the demand for AI engineers is growing at an average rate of 50%, as more and more industries are finding new applications for artificial intelligence. New engineers can currently choose from over 10,000 jobs available, with yearly income prospects of more than $150,000.

Unlike college education, getting an internationally recognized AI certificate requires significantly less time and is much more affordable.

The report recommends the Artificial Intelligence Engineer available through SimpliLearn as a complete training program for would-be AI engineers. The program is developed in partnership with IBM and offers an internationally recognized certificate, plenty of training in real AI applications, and many other features.

AI Certified Training explains: “You want to look for a course led by highly qualified, industry recognized experts. It should be available on-demand for flexibility in scheduling and contain real-life projects. It should also be reasonably priced (not cheap) and offer a money back guarantee. It should make it possible to obtain a high paying job in less than a year. In my opinion, the only program that meets all these criteria is offered by SimpliLearn.”

