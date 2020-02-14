Round Rock, Texas based online marketing agency Epic Sales Advisors launched a complete range of content-based SEO and digital marketing services.

Epic Sales Advisors, a digital marketing agency based in Round Rock, Texas, released a new range of local online marketing solutions for small and medium sized businesses in the Round Rock and Austin areas. The agency works with a team of dedicated content writers, SEO experts and marketing strategists to create custom marketing solutions adapted to the needs of each client business.

The agency’s newly released services have been designed as a content-based online marketing strategy that can be easily adapted to the needs of local businesses in any industry.

At the core of the company’s new service package is high quality content. Studies show that more than 80% of online consumers state that they would not contact a local business with poor online content. Coupled with online feeback, quality content becomes one of the most important aspects affecting overall business performance.

Epic Sales Advisors provides a flexible service package including both expert SEO solutions and a high-quality branded content strategy.

“Providing both on page and off page search engine optimization services, we look at the services and products you offer”, explained an agency spokesperson. “Then we create a niche minded plan that focuses on the areas where you are unknown to build your online presence. In other words, we fill in the gaps of online coverage.”

The company works closely with each client business to create high-quality branded content promoting its products, services and brand-specific events. The articles are published on hundreds of high-authority websites, thus ensuring maximum online visibility for each client’s target keywords.

In addition to text content, the agency also creates keyword-optimized blogs, slideshows, podcasts and videos. This maximizes the client business’ overall online visibility while improving its overall brand reputation and credibility.

