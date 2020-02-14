A newly updated metal roof painting service has been launched by Smith and Company Painting. They pride themselves on high quality service and work with clients throughout Yamhill County.

(Newswire.net -- February 13, 2020) -- McMinnville, OR -- A newly updated metal roof painting service has been launched by Smith and Company Painting. They pride themselves on high quality service and work with clients throughout Yamhill County and the surrounding areas.

Smith and Company Painting in McMinnville, OR, has launched an updated service for local customers looking to transform their property. They provide premium metal roof painting, industrial and commercial painting, residential painting, rust removal and more.

More information can be found at: https://smithandcompanypainting.com/metal-roof-painting-guide/

The newly updated service is ideal for homeowners, shop owners, single-tenant buildings, wineries, auto dealers, restaurants and other commercial premises.

With the newly updated service, customers and clients around Yamhill County can get premium painting services at an affordable price.

Smith Company and Painting is known for its quality of service, professionalism and honest service. They have been serving the local community for over 50 years, with a focus on quality refinishing.

Residential customers can instantly improve the value of their home with a freshly painted roof. A well painted roof can change the look of the property and make it look newer and more impressive.

For commercial clients, a complete range of painting and floor refinishing services is available. Interested parties can get in touch for a fresh new look to their retail business.

The company began in 1960, and in the years since has become known as a leader in the field. They originally started as a house painter, but have expanded into commercial painting.

Smith and Company Painting believe that painting is more than just applying color to a surface. They place special focus on quality throughout every stage of the process.

With metal surfaces, they clean and pain the metal for both exterior and interior painting jobs. Pressure washing can be carried out, and the team knows how to choose the right paint for long-lasting performance.

They state: “Business and home owners all over Oregon have come to rely on Smith and Company Painting for their painting and floor resurfacing needs. The Smith family has run their family business for over 50 years. You’ll see our work from McMinnville to Portland, Lake Oswego to Salem. We are a fully licensed, bonded, and insured painting contractor you can trust.”

Full details of the newly updated service can be found on the URL above.