(Newswire.net -- February 14, 2020) -- Surrey, UK -- Surrey-based celebrant Barny Harrison updated his services to provide fully personalised packages for traditional and modern weddings, handfasting ceremonies and other events.

Barny Harrison, a globally acclaimed wedding celebrant based in Surrey, announced an updated range of services for couples in Guildford and the surrounding areas. From bespoke modern weddings to traditional Celtic handfasting ceremonies, Barny works closely with each couple to ensure a memorable experience that meets all their needs and preferences.

The latest launch aims to provide couples both in Surrey and throughout the UK with a versatile wedding celebration that can be fully personalised according to their needs.

Barny is available for traditional, modern or themed weddings both locally and internationally. His services include unlimited consultations on the text of the ceremony, as well as poems, vows and anything else.

Couples also benefit from professional liaising with musicians and the photographer, as well as Barny’s reassuring and discrete presence throughout the wedding day.

The Surrey celebrant is also available for traditional Celtic handfasting ceremonies held in unique locations such as Stonehenge, Avebury or Castlerigg. Barny will create a bespoke ceremony, prepare the sacred space, and provide all the items needed to properly perform the ritual.

With the recent update, Barny continues to expand his range of high-quality celebration services for modern couples in the UK and internationally.

Barny Harrison is an accomplished wedding celebrant with more than 25 years of experience. He has worked with multiple Academy Award-winning celebrities in iconic creations such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 101 Dalmatians. He has also presented the famous NFL Halloween Ball Game in the USA.

A satisfied couple said: “The most amazing thing we ever did was asking Barny to hold our wedding ceremony. From first communication to the actual service everything was splendid. He worked with us to bespoke a ceremony that was unique and beautiful. Really lovely man and very talented with words. I can’t thank Barny enough for the suggestions and experience that he brought to our day.”

