Wales based wedding celebrant for unique weddings, Jane Depledge, has launched a new site. It showcases the services she can offer in creating couples’ dream day.

Jane Depledge, a wedding celebrant based in Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant in Wales, has launched a new site showcasing her services for couples and families around the country. Wales is known as the land of song, and is a place of passion, legend, myth, and the imagery of dragons. She helps couples to celebrate ceremonies in a unique and individual way.

More information can be found at: https://janedepledgecelebrant.com

The site explains that whether it’s a hand fasting, traditional style wedding, vow renewal, or baby naming, families can enjoy a unique and special occasion. She also works with clients looking for country weddings, full handfastings, beach and woodland ceremonies, Pagan child naming ceremonies and more.

Jane will work hard to make the day unique so that families can dare to be different. She has a deep connection to the land and a feeling for the history of the place, and this is brought forth in her ceremonies.

Unlike with a traditional church-based wedding ceremony, working with a celebrant can allow the ceremony to be carried out their way. For the wild at heart, and those who want to have something more intimate and personal, Jane can help to create the perfect ceremony.

Her specialities are Celtic or Pagan rituals, and traditional weddings in historic castles, houses and sites of interest.

She also has a great interest in helping people to create their dream day. So if they have a wedding venue in mind for their perfect love story, they’re encouraged to get in touch.

She states: “Are you looking for a celebrant that combines fun and creativity but is precise and diligent in delivering the perfect ceremony made just for you? Then we are certainly a match.”

She adds: “If you want a celebrant that feels connected to people and places, then we are going to get on and you can trust me to make your day special. If you want value for money but also one of the best Celebrants in the UK then look no further.”

Finding the right celebrant can be a daunting process. Jane welcomes an initial meeting to get to know the couple, which is a great chance to discuss plans and goals.

