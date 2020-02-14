F9 Marketing launches their authority ranking and map listing services for chiropractors in and around Buckinghamshire who wish to dominate the local search engine rankings in their locale.

Additional details can be found on the company’s service page at: https://www.f9marketing.com/authority-ranking

The newly launched services integrate a combination of nine factors into the company’s signature marketing strategy that systematically improves a website’s local ranking. The services also go beyond just targeting regular organic search results and endeavor to secure a slot for the client in the Google Money Pack as well.

Called by various names like 3-Pack and Map Pack, the Money Pack is a much-coveted spot on Google search results pages because they display businesses that are relevant to a user’s product or service query and location. This can be a very potent resource for chiropractors who wish to attract clients within their local areas because high local rankings translate to improved reputation and quality inbound leads.

User experience, USPs, and content quality are among the nine factors that F9 Marketing focuses on. They also take a look at the website’s on-page structured data to facilitate indexing and ranking, as well as the links pointing back to the site to help establish domain authority. The company also optimizes the chiropractor’s Google My Business page, citations and online reviews for maximum online impact.

F9 Marketing is a digital marketing firm specializing in helping chiropractors grow their clinics in three ways: increased number of patients, improved conversion rates, and enhanced value per client. The company was founded by Giorgio Silberberg, an entrepreneur who has gone through a personal healing journey and experienced first-hand the health benefits of chiropractic care.

SEO and map listing are only two of the services that F9 Marketing offers. The company also has capabilities in the areas of branding, lead generation, engagement strategies, sales training, conversion optimisation, ad management, direct marketing, expert book creation, and many others.

Chiropractors who are interested in growing their clinics through F9 Marketing’s services may log on to the client’s website at https://www.f9marketing.com for more information.