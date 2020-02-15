A new large Preston Hollow Dallas auction has been launched by When Pigs Fly. They are a leading estate liquidation specialist in the Texas area.

When Pigs Fly Estate Sales & Auction Liquidation Services has launched a new Dallas auction for a huge range of household items. The massive Preston Hollow Dallas auction runs until February 16th, and there are over 900 lots for buyers to browse through.

More information can be found at: https://whenpigsflyestatesales.com

The large Dallas auction will run until 2:00 PM CST on February 16th, and pickup on items is available on Wednesday and Thursday, 19-20 February between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm.

With over 900 lots available, there is a huge range of options for buyers. These include an eclectic mix of collectibles, furniture, antiques, Native American Indian jewelry, Quezal lamps, and a 150lb Italian chandelier.

Interested parties can browse the catalog online and find the items that they like best. A full collection of photos is provided for each item so buyers can make a more informed decision.

When Pigs Fly is a leader in the field when it comes to estate sales and auction liquidation services. They were awarded the most viewed estate sale company in the nation and Texas 2018.

One of the main benefits of working with When Pigs Fly is that clients know they will be given honest answers. Solutions are provided oriented to each client’s unique situation from an experienced and knowledgeable team.

The goal of each auction is to have a profitable sale, empty the estate, and ensure a positive experience all around.

There are a number of reasons why someone might want to clean house or liquidate their estate. Whether clients feel as though they have too much stuff, they want a streamlined house move, or they want to downsize, When Pigs Fly can help.

A recent client said: “When we put our home on the market we never expected that it would sell in two days! We were down sizing from a 2700 sq ft home to an 800 sq ft mobile home and had to sell or give away lots of household items. Lucky for us Tonya and her crew from When Pigs Fly came to the rescue!”

