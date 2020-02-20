D-mannose has been found to aid in offering protecting against lectins in the gastrointestinal tract.

(Newswire.net -- February 20, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Today, it is hard to deny that the prevalence of digestive diseases continues to soar.

According to statistics, about 60 to 70 million people suffer from all digestive diseases. These diseases also account for 48.3 million ambulatory care visits and in 2010, led in 21.7 million hospitalization cases.

Health authorities have long been recommending to resort to the measures found helpful in taking better care of digestive health.

According to Maria Adams, RD, MPH, a nutrition consultant in Marblehead, Massachusetts, eat a high-fiber diet.

"A high-fiber diet helps to keep food moving through your digestive tract, making you less likely to get constipated," Adams adds.

Some of the best sources of fiber are vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and fruits. These are foods found to be useful in battling with a variety of digestive conditions, which include diverticulosis, hemorrhoids, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

It is similarly important to limit intake of foods loaded with fat. It is worth realizing that fatty acids tend to cause a delay in the digestive process, and this increases the risk of constipation.

What not many people know about is that some natural remedies like D-mannose could work wonders in enhancing and protecting gastrointestinal and digestive health.

In some studies, D-mannose has been able to demonstrate its ability to work as a prebiotic. It is important to understand that prebiotics are the substances that promote the growth of the gut’s beneficial bacteria.

It is further worth realizing that this natural remedy also aids in supporting health due to its ability to increase the levels of beneficial bacteria. This alone is extremely important in overall levels of digestive wellness.

D-mannose has been found to aid in offering protecting against lectins in the gastrointestinal tract. Multiple research studies also show D-mannose aids in binding and blocking lectins, as well as preventing them from reacting with and damaging your intestinal wall.

What makes D-mannose even more beneficial is that it could also potentially fight digestive issues like irritable bowel syndrome, ulcers, and certain forms of cancer.

Multiple research studies have shown that the use of this therapeutic sugar could result in various healing benefits. It is particularly known for its ability to aid in the prevention and treatment of urinary tract infections.

This therapeutic ingredient is being widely researched on due to its remarkable healing potentials. It can also be obtained via supplementation, such as the use of Divine Bounty D-mannose.

