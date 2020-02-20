One of the remedies is lion’s mane, which is a medicinal mushroom that is loaded with vitamins and minerals.

According to research, roughly 74 percent of males report masturbating 48.1 percent more than of females.

Experts say that masturbation actually offers many benefits. According to Planned Parenthood, it has been found that masturbation aids in releasing tension, aiding in sleep, and reducing stress.

There are many who believe that masturbation triggers erectile dysfunction. However, it is important to realize that experts maintain masturbation does not cause the condition.

The National Health and Social Life Survey reveals that conditions like erectile dysfunction increases with age. It also leads to a reduction in sexual desire as one ages. Roughly 40 percent of men who are 40 years old are affected by this condition.

When it comes to men at age 70, it has been found to affect about 70 percent of them.

In the United States, erectile dysfunction has been found to affect about 18 million men over the age of 20 years. Aside from age, the prevalence of this condition is also strongly linked with diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and a lack of physical activity.

It is worth mentioning that some other contributing factors are anxiety, stress, being overweight, urinary tract problems, and insomnia.

Some researchers theorize that porn may have effects on the male viewers’ ability to achieve and maintain erections.

More and more scientists are looking into the best possible ways to combat erectile dysfunction. There are even studies showing that certain natural remedies aid in fighting this condition.

One of these remedies is lion’s mane, which is a medicinal mushroom that is loaded with vitamins and minerals.

According to experts, this therapeutic ingredient contains a range of bioactive compounds that work in regulating the functions of the body. It has even been found to aid in restoring one’s sexual abilities.

What makes it all the more beneficial is that it also has antibiotic, neuroprotective, and anticancer actions, which are found useful in men suffering from erectile dysfunction.

According to experts, lion’s mane helps in preventing infections in the penile region. It could also enhance the function of the nerves and allow quicker and better transmission of impulses from the brain to the penis through the nerves during sexual intercourse.

This can significantly enable men to get a erection. Lion’s mane can even act as a neurotrophic agent that offers protection to the rich and complex network of nerves within the penis.

Aside from battling with erectile dysfunction, the use of lion’s mane is also linked with many other health benefits. Today, it is widely obtained via supplementation like the use of Divine Bounty Lion’s Mane (http://www.amazon.com/Organic-Lions-Mane-Mushroom-Capsules/dp/B07LGR1KN7).

