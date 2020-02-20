Scientists say that DIM is an estrogen blocker, and it aids in eliminating excess and bad estrogen from the body. This allows good estrogen to work properly and circulate inside the body.

(Newswire.net -- February 20, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Experts have long been stressing the importance of estrogen in the body. While estrogen is vital, it can be harmful when it dominates the system.

Health authorities have been warning against estrogen dominance, which could wreak havoc on overall health. Some of the most common problems linked with estrogen dominance are fatigue, anxiety, fibroids, endometriosis, abnormal menstruation, and breast cancer.

It also leads to weight gain, reduced sex drive, brain fog, insomnia and mood swings.

One of the major sources of xenoestrogens are personal care products. It is worth noting that xenoestrogens mimic estrogen and have the ability to disrupt hormonal balance. Some of the most common xenoestrogens to watch out for are phthalates, parabens, and benzophenones.

It is further worth realizing that diet can trigger estrogen dominance. Commercially farmed animals are often subjected to hormone treatments, which make them grow fast and protect them from diseases.

These hormones, when ingested by the body, could disrupt the system’s normal hormone balance. Many plant-based foods today also contain pesticides and herbicides, which are estrogenic and endocrine-disrupting.

Experts strongly recommend resorting to measures that could be helpful in maintaining healthy estrogen levels in the body.

In battling with estrogen dominance, it is wise to consider the use of DIM (Diindolylmethane), which can be found cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, bok choy, arugula, and broccoli.

Scientists say that DIM is an estrogen blocker, and it aids in eliminating excess and bad estrogen from the body. This allows good estrogen to work properly and circulate inside the body.

Through the use of DIM, the undesirable health effects linked with estrogen dominance can be prevented. It is worth noting that this natural remedy is a popular subject of research due to its remarkable healing benefits, especially in women.

