(Newswire.net -- February 13, 2020) -- Tampa, FL -- Westshore Mortgage & Investments Co., Inc. launches their hard money bridge loans for Florida property owners and developers looking for quick funding for their commercial projects.

Based in Tampa, Westshore Mortgage & Investments Co., Inc. (WMI) launches their hard money bridge loan services for investment and commercial properties in Florida. Through their services, WMI allows clients to gain access to funding much faster than traditional lenders.

The newly launched loan services provide a viable solution for companies who need funds for the purpose of purchasing or refinancing an income-generating property. Through WMI’s well-established direct-to-investor relationships throughout the world, they are also able to provide assistance in meeting the financing requirements of commercial property investors and developers.

This specific type of loan is short term, usually lasting for one to three years. Compared to traditional loans, they are easier to approve because they are secured by a real estate property. The application process may involve providing proof that the property is operational and able to generate income at the time of the loan request.

A wide array of property types can qualify for the loans. Common commercial properties include offices, retail centers, shopping malls, warehouses, self-storage buildings, and multi-family dwellings. Hospitality structures such as hotels and resorts may also qualify, as well as healthcare, medical, assisted living facilities. Other properties may also be considered on a case-to-case basis.

Serving property owners, investors, and developers throughout the US, WMI offers conventional, private placement, hard money, and bridge loan programs for most types of commercial properties. Their small commercial loans range from $500k to $2.5 million, mid-size commercial loans from $2.5 million to $10 million, and large commercial loans over $10 million.

Florida and other US-based clients who are interested in WMI’s hard money bridge loans may contact Mr. Ray Wateska through the website above or by calling 813-749-6953. WMI and Mr. Wateska offer a free feasibility review of financing requests.