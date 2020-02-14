A new report has been released by WeAreBodyBeautiful on the performance of the Philips Lumea Prestige device.

WeAreBodyBeautiful have launched a new report into the effectiveness of the Philips Lumea Prestige IPL device. The site offers visitors in-depth information on all manner of home hair removal systems and skincare devices.

For more information, please visit the website here: https://wearebodybeautiful.com/philips-lumea-prestige-review

WeAreBodyBeautiful is a website providing information on home hair removal devices and skincare devices. They also provide a wealth of knowledge on the difference between home devices and professional in salon or clinic treatments.

Their latest report is on their trial of the Philips Lumea Prestige IPL device. The team behind the website have thoroughly put the device through its paces to provide their site visitors with accurate and fully detailed information.

The site tested and examined the device for several different factors including how simple the device was to operate, safety features and comfort when using. They also tested how long it takes to treat a full leg and whole body, as well as how well it worked on various body parts such as underarms and bikini line.

As part of their in-depth testing they also looked at the long term commitment and benefits provided by the Philips Lumea Prestige. These long term tests calculate how much effort it takes to maintain hair free results, and if it is an easy regime to stick to.

The main benefits of the Prestige were found to be that, unlike some at home IPL, it is safe to use for light to dark skin tones and is effective on dark hairs. It is also easy to use, has curved flash windows and is both cordless and mains power for ease of use. The only negative is it is heavier and larger than most other models, but this is balanced out by its comfort and performance.

Laura Gladman, chief tester at WeAreBodyBeautiful says "The Prestige impressed us during testing and scored top marks in all our criteria. It has exceptional build quality and is the most comfortable and precise to use. The shape, speed and curved flash windows make it particularly good for legs and whole-body hair removal sessions."

Those wishing to find out more can visit the site on the link provided above.