ET Superior Services launches their complete line of office cleaning services for Edwardsville, IL clients, including waste management, cleaning services, as well as lawn care and maintenance.

ET Superior Services launches their janitorial and floor care services for commercial clients within and around Edwardsville, IL. Through their wide range of cleaning services, the company helps their clients maintain both the interior and exterior of their offices.

More information can be found on the company’s website at: https://etsuperiorservices.com/office-cleaning-edwardsville-il/

The newly launched line of cleaning services include all the essential maintenance care that an office or any other commercial space may require. Waste management is among the common services that the company provides in this area.

The company’s staff removes waste from the client’s property, and takes care of proper waste treatment and disposal. Office interiors can be further maintained through the company’s dusting and restroom sanitation services.

ET Superior Services also offers a range of floor cleaning services to address the varying needs of their clients. The company’s expert carpet shampooing service allows businesses to extend the life of their office carpeting, while also improving the overall air quality in their workspace. The company also offers floor scrubbing and waxing for those who wish to protect their marble or tile floors, while also improving their appearance. Vinyl composite tile stripping and waxing service is also available.

For office exteriors, ET Superior Services provides window cleaning to help clients maintain the spotless appearance of their building facade. They also have professionals to do lawn care and landscaping, including routine tasks like mowing, to more specialized jobs like debris removal, shrub or tree removal, and lawn treatment.

From their main office in Hazelwood, MO and their satellite offices nationwide, the company services more than five million square feet of space domestically in various areas of Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, Colorado, Tennessee, and Texas. With recent investments in both equipment and staffing, the company is well-positioned to take on additional clients in the Edwardsville region.

Businesses interested in hiring ET Superior Services may contact them through their website stated above.