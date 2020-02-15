Des Moines, IA pest control service provider Miller Pest & Termite expanded the availability of its all-inclusive pest control services in the Des Moines metro area.

(Newswire.net -- February 15, 2020) -- Des Moines, IA -- Des Moines, IA pest control service provider Miller Pest & Termite expanded the availability of its all-inclusive pest control services in the Des Moines metro area. The all-inclusive pest removal is designed to protect homes against common and high-risk pests.

Miller Pest & Termite, a Des Moines, IA pest control service provider announced the expansion of its service area for its all-inclusive pest extermination services. The company now offers pest removal services to homeowners and businesses across the Des Moines metropolitan area, Kansas City, and Omaha.

More information about Miller Pest & Termite is available at https://www.millerthekiller.com

The professional exterminators in Des Moines have expanded their all-inclusive pest treatments in response to growing demand. Rising temperatures in springtime are favorable to the hatching and growth of several species of common pests including cockroaches, ants, spiders, and wasps.

Miller Pest & Termite pest control technicians provide non-chemical treatments that are safe and effective. All technicians are certified by QualityPro, a leading pest control industry credentialing body. All technicians are insured and bonded for pest control services across the states of Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas.

The Des Moines pest prevention experts perform a thorough initial inspection to determine the type and location of treatment. The inspection is followed by a customized treatment plan and barrier treatment to prevent pest intrusions. The company's all-inclusive treatment covers the removal of silverfish, crickets, centipedes, beetles, rodents, fleas, and other pests.

For more information about all-inclusive pest extermination services in the Midwest, visit https://www.millerthekiller.com/pest-control-des-moines

The all-inclusive pest control package from Miller Pest & Termite covers high-risk pests such as bats, Brown Recluse spiders, and Black Widow spiders.

According to a spokesperson for the Des Moines cockroach exterminators, "We have been at the forefront of the pest control industry in Des Moines for over 18 years and are excited to offer our all-inclusive pest removal services to homeowners and businesses across a wider service area. We look forward to delivering the most responsive pest control Des Moines homes need."

Miller Pest & Termite is a full-service pest control company owned and operated by 20-year industry veteran Jerry Miller and a team of certified pest control professionals in Des Moines. The company has a qualified entomologist on staff to develop custom insect removal treatments.

Call Miller Pest & Termite today at 515-305-3656 or visit the URLs above for a free quote and special offers.