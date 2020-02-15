“Your CB Profits” launched a new report on Commission Hero, a proven training system of beginner affiliates interested in generating a scalable passive income.

“Your CB Profits”, a website specializing in high-quality affiliate marketing resources, released a new report on Commission Hero, Robby Blanchard’s complete Clickbank marketing system for beginners. Developed as a complete resource to help beginner affiliates make money online using Clickbank and Facebook, the three-step system has enabled thousands of marketers create a successful affiliate business.

With the launch of the new report, the website aims to offer a comprehensive overview of one of the most popular Clickbank training systems.

According to recent figures, more than 90% of new Clickbank affiliates fail to make their first sales. This is largely due to a lack of adequate training, as the vast majority of affiliate guides currently available are difficult to navigate for the absolute beginner.

Commission Hero has been created by Robby Blanchard, the number one Clickbank affiliate, as an effective training system for beginner affiliates.

The report explains that successful implementation of the system requires no previous experience, marketing skills or advertising budget. It can all be done by absolute beginners willing to follow a simple proven system.

Robby Blanchard teaches the same three-step techniques that he has used to generate millions in successful affiliate campaigns.

Some of the skills covered in his tutorials include efficient product selection and ad optimization, campaign implementation and followup, and many others.

The only two platforms needed to successfully implement the Commission Hero principles are Facebook and Clickbank.

Participants do not need access to a large e-mail list, a massive follower base, their own website or an extensive advertising budget.

The new report states that successfully completing the training requires motivation and perseverance, but the results are worth the effort.

