(Newswire.net -- February 14, 2020) -- U Win Marketing released a full report on The 1K Shortcut, a complete affiliate marketing system designed to help beginners create a sustainable recurring revenue model.

U Win Marketing, a website specializing in high-quality online marketing resources, launched a new report on The 1K Shortcut. The affiliate marketing training system has been developed by Richard Kaechele to help beginner marketers launch successful affiliate campaigns and make a solid passive income promoting products in any niche.

The newly launched report aims to provide beginner affiliates with an objective look at one of the most popular affiliate marketing systems currently available.

The 1K Shortcut is named after the main goal of its creator: helping new marketers make their first $1,000 in profits.

This figure was chosen because it’s high enough to be significant, but not so high that it’s beyond the reach of the average marketer.

The new report explains that successful implementation of the Shortcut requires no previous marketing experience. The author compares online marketing with the gold rush, when pioneering entrepreneurs were rewarded for their willingness to provide what the market demanded.

The report explains: “You don’t have to be an online marketing expert yourself. Think about our gold-rush heroes. Not one of them was an expert in gold mining. Heck, they were not even experts in the services and products they provided until long after the fact. They were simply willing to take the time to identify a need and then take action in order to fulfill it. The market rewarded them and it will reward you too.”

The 1K Shortcut includes complete webinars and practical guides on a wide range of topics, including product selection, sales funnel development, productive e-mail marketing strategies, traffic generation and many others.

Affiliate marketers committed to applying the principles can achieve incredible financial success and develop a reliable recurring revenue model. The potential for profit far exceeds the initial $1,000 goal.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.