Info Tax Connection of Montclair, NJ has launched the Maximum Income Tax Refund Program for the residents of Essex County NJ. Info Tax Connection provides a quick and easy form that taxpayers may fill out on the website. They will be contacted within 24 hours.

With the launch of the Maximum Income Tax Refund Program residents may go to the website and by simply choosing 'Current Year' they will be able to click New Client, Existing Client, Comments or Questions. If New Client or Existing Client is chosen an individual can fill out the pertinent information and then upload their pertinent tax documents and be guaranteed that they will receive the Maximum Income Tax Refund in the shortest period of time.

The Maximum Income Tax Refund Program is contingent on individuals providing their tax preparer all the information necessary to file their taxes.

Documents and forms needed may include Form 1098, W-2 form, 1099-MISC, 1099-G form, a Schedule C, Form 1040, 1040-ES, W-4, Form SS-5, Offer in Compromise (OIC), Form 656, Offer in Compromise, and Form 656L.

Other paperwork that should be brought to the tax interview includes personal information for each family member. That would include Name, Date of Birth, Social Security Card /ITIN/ATIN, Last Year’s Tax Return, and Valid Driver’s License when pertinent.

To qualify for the Maximum Income Tax Refund Program this year taxpayers must also bring all income and tax information with them to the tax interview or have it uploaded properly within the appropriate time parameters.

That income and tax information may include W-2’s, Interest (1099-INT or substitute), Dividend Slips (1099-DIV or substitute), Stock Sales (1099-B or Broker Statement), Self-Employment Income and Expenses, Sale of a Personal Residence, Rental Income, and Expenses, Sale of any Business Assets, Gambling or Lottery Winnings (W-2G for some winnings), State Income Tax Refund (1099-G), Pension Income (1099-R), Estimated Taxes Paid, Social Security or Railroad Retirement (SSA-1099 or RRB-1099), IRA or 401(k) Distribution (1099-R), Unemployment Compensation (1099-G), and Miscellaneous Income (1099-MISC).

Info Tax Connection also advises that it is extremely important to bring proof and all information on deductions and adjustments to obtain the Maximum Income Tax Refund.

Those deductions and adjustments include Medical Expenses, Real Estate or Personal Property Taxes, Mortgage Interest, Charitable Contributions (cash and non-cash), Employee Business Expenses, Gambling Losses, Moving Expenses, Traditional IRA Contributions, Higher Education Expenses, Educator Expenses, and Student Loan Interest.

One other major factor that will help the tax preparer obtain the Maximum Income Tax Refund includes tax credits. These tax credits may include Child Care Provider expenses, Adoption Expenses, and Retirement Savings Contributions Credit.

During the launch of the Maximum Income Tax Refund Program residents of Montclair NJ are encouraged to contact Info Tax Connection and file their taxes.

