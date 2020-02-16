Townsville law firm Strategic Lawyers released an updated range of family law services including separation and divorce, child custody, property division and many more.

(Newswire.net -- February 16, 2020) -- Townsville, QLD -- Townsville law firm Strategic Lawyers released an updated range of family law services including separation and divorce, child custody, property division and many more.

Strategic Lawyers, a law firm based in Townsville, Queensland, announced an updated range of family law services for clients interested in a compassionate and commited legal solution. The firm works with a team of dedicated lawyers to provide a proactive solution adapted to the needs of each client.

More details can be found at https://strategiclawyers.com.au/family-lawyers-townsville.

The latest announcement aims to provide clients in the Townsville area with a wide range of family law services for cases including separation, divorce, child custody, inheritance, property division and many others.

To alleviate the stress associated with family law cases, the Townsville lawyers provide a compassionate and transparent legal solution. They work closely with each client to discuss their case and find the best option to help them reach a favorable outcome.

From kitchen table discussions through lawyer assisted mediation and finally going to court, Strategic Lawyers have extensive experience in all types of negotiation and settlement.

Clients benefit from a fixed-price billing system to ensure that they’re always in control of their legal fees.

With the latest update, Strategic Lawyers continues to expand its range of high-quality law services for clients in Townsville, Currajong, Garbutt and the surrounding areas.

The firm works with a team of experienced lawyers offering a wide range of legal solutions, including family law, litigation law, criminal law, immigration and many others.

The lawyers’ strong reputation as dedicated and professional legal experts is reflected in the large number of 5-star reviews on Google and other platforms.

A satisfied client said: “I actually swapped over to Strategic Lawyers after not being satisfied elsewhere. The difference was like night and day. Strategic Lawyers kept me updated which dropped my stress levels. They explained things clearly. They are professional and efficient. They got the best outcome for me-which I didn’t dare to even think was possible! I recommend them highly-in fact I will never use anyone else again.”

