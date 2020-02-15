A new online store has been launched by Floof and Friends. The new online retailer creates customized pet face gift merchandise.

Floof and Friends have announced the launch of their new online store. The retailer offers customers customized merchandise featuring their own pets faces and pictures.

For more information, please visit the website here: https://floofandfriends.com/product-category/custom-pet-merch

Floof and Friends is a recently launched online store offering high quality gift items for pet lovers. The retailer provides customers with the opportunity to have their very own pets face printed on these customized products.

These personalized gifts make the ideal thoughtful gift for almost anyone with any type of pet. From the perfect gift to help an animal lover to fondly remember their recently passed pet to a quirky conversation piece for an animal enthusiast to decorate their home with, Floof and Friends has a gift for all occasions.

Their full range of premium quality gifts includes mugs, socks, jewelry, magnets, jigsaw puzzles and wall clocks. Each item featured in the store offers the customer the opportunity to upload their preferred picture of their pet to be printed.

Floof and Friends range of socks come in a variety of colors and feature background illustrations, such as paw prints, bone or fish silhouettes, for example. The site explains that the one size fits all socks have an unprecedented amount of stretch with a durable print quality and are made with a proprietary blend of quality yarns.

Another popular range of products in the store is the selection of jewelry items, including bracelets and necklaces. Their custom pet faces single loop necklace features a round pendant picture of the chosen pet on a delicate sterling silver or 18k gold plated chain, available in a variety of different lengths.

The custom pet face wall clock allows a pet owner to make their pet center stage in their own home. The home decor piece features the chosen pets face on a bright background, has a wooden frame and a plexiglass face.

Those wishing to find out more about Floof and Friends can visit the website on the link provided above.