The Dog Stop announces the launch of the 19th franchise facility in Gulf Breeze Florida. The store will open in early Spring and will offer local dog owners an all-inclusive dog care facilities.

(Newswire.net -- February 14, 2020) -- Gulf Breeze, FL -- The Dog Stop announces the launch of the 19th franchise facility in Gulf Breeze Florida. The store will open in early Spring and will offer local dog owners an all-inclusive dog care facility. award-winning

The Dog Stop announces the launch of its franchise facility in Gulf Breeze Florida. The franchise will be owned and operated by Pensacola native Jodi Gup.

For more information visit their website at https://thedogstop.com/fl-gulf-breeze

The Dog Stop announces the launch of its 19th franchise store in the United States. The new store is located in Gulf Breeze, Florida and is expected to open in the early spring of 2020.

According to the new owner Jodi Gup, "The company has a clear understanding of what dogs and their owners need, and they have crafted, a business that fulfills those needs and demands for dog boarding, dog daycare, grooming, training retail and more. The Dog Stop sees every member from employees, store owners, dogs, and their owners too as a part of one big family, and we can't be more excited to extend that family feeling into Gulf Breeze, Florida.”

The Gulf Breeze location will feature all the high end features of The Dog Stop. This includes 100% climate-controlled facilities, and premium boarding accommodations. For customers who prefer dog daycare services, The Dog Spot offers social and interactive experiences as well as spa-like grooming services.

They also offer in-home services and a full retail store on the premises that has premium dog treats, toys, dog food, and accessories. Exercise and socialization are given attention in outdoor play areas for dogs of all sizes. The play areas feature antimicrobial grass turf.

A unique aspect of The Dog Stop is that they charge a flat standard free regardless of the breed or size of the dog. For those dog owners who wish to provide their pets with a little more by way of pampering, The Dog Stop offers extra services such as cuddle time, one-on-one play, walks on a leash, gentle training sessions, and puzzle play sessions.

The Dog Stop was founded in 2009 and have been offering franchise opportunity since 2014. They are an award-winning all-inclusive dog care center offering seven days a week doggy daycare, boarding, grooming, obedience training, dog walking and have a full retail store. Dog owners are able to see their dog at all times through the webcam facility.

For more information visit their website given above or call them on (855) 635-3935.