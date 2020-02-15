The Sudoku Professor has launched a new training DVD collection to help players improve their problem solving skills. The courses are designed to reduce mistakes and end frustration.

The Sudoku Professor has re-released a new range of training DVDs for anyone looking to reduce their mistakes and improve their play. Each DVD helps customers to master sudoku, with beginner lessons and more advanced lessons available.

More information can be found at: https://sudokuprofessor.com/products

The newly launched program is designed to help players eliminate mistakes while playing, learning and developing their game. Fewer mistakes means less frustration, less looking up answers, and less giving up.

Players can develop faster problem solving skills, and play with more confidence. These are powerful techniques that can help them in all aspects of their life.

The Sudoku Professor explains that there is no complex terminology involved in the new course collection. This makes it ideal for inexperienced and more experienced players alike.

Customers will find the Introductory Lessons On DVD package, which contains over 3 hours of guidance. This includes step by step lessons, and fundamental techniques for tackling the hardest puzzles.

Alongside this, there is the Bachelor’s Level Sudoku Solving System. This covers both easy and hard puzzles, with a range of techniques, strategies, tips and tricks.

One of the key benefits of the newly launched system is that customers get instant access, and can study in their own time online.

A “Mistake Eliminator” course is also provided. This helps sudoku players to take their problem solving skills to new heights.

The Sudoku Professor states: “Discover the hidden psychology behind making mistakes so you can identify the one thing never to blame for a mistake and how to make your mistakes work for you in the future!”

The site adds: “Get the techniques and tools to fix your mistakes before they completely derail your puzzle when you inevitably find yourself staring at a pesky double number in a row, column, or box -because even the best players occasionally make mistakes!”

Full details can be found on the URL above. Additional information is available at: https://sudokuprofessor.com