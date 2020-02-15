Soap and candle company Aroma Seize launched a new range of health-conscious, plant-based, and biodegradable candles and soaps.

Aroma Seize, a health-conscious soap and candle company in Orange County, California, announced the launch of a new range of plant-based, biodegradable, non-toxic candles and soaps. The environmentally responsible range is infused with healing intention and reiki energy.

More information can be found at https://www.aromaseize.com

Crafted with great attention, the newly launched soap and candle range at Aroma Seize has been designed with the specific intention to help clients heal on all levels of their existence. The reiki energy infused candle and soap collection is ideal for those looking to heal their body, spirit or mind and lead a more balanced life.

The word reiki comes from the Japanese word (Rei) which means “Universal Life” and (Ki) which means “Energy”. Reiki is the life energy that flows through all living things.

Reiki practitioners understand that everyone has the ability to connect with their own healing energy and use it to strengthen energy in themselves and help others.

The new reiki energy infused candle and soap collection at Aroma Seize is hand crafted from the finest waxes and purest essential oils. Customers can use each candle or soap bar to enhance their focus on health matters and to explore how they can contribute to making things better for themselves, whether through lifestyle choices or anything else that comes to consciousness.

Aroma Seize was established in 2011 by Dawn Depke. The company's current line includes conditioning soap bars, essential oil body, long-lasting luxury reed diffusers, intoxicating soy candles and beautiful gift sets.

According to the official website of Aroma Seize, "Everything you put on and around your body matters. Your skin is your largest organ, absorbing over 60% of what’s put on it. If you want to live a healthy lifestyle, you may need to change a few things. It’s not just about what you wash your clothes and dishes with; it goes all the way to what we put on and in, and around your body."

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website.