Understanding the power of branding in business is a key factor in the success of any business. And in the world of franchising, it is no different.

(Newswire.net -- February 15, 2020) Sydney, NSW -- More than just a name, a brand can be very powerful. The right branding can give a business a key advantage over its competitors and, over time, can create something very valuable.

Our good friend Weasley understands branding and its power. The Range Rover is his favorite car to ride in, a Tiffany dog collar is his favorite accessory and his favorite midnight snack is a McDonald's plain Cheeseburger.

It would seem Weasley has good taste in quality products and he understands the power that these brands command in the marketplace. So, what is it about brands and branding that is so effective for franchise businesses?

Brands in Today’s Economy

For brands to be successful in today’s economy they must be consistent, accessible, and authentic.

“Whether it is a niche market or a price advantage you offer, define your brand and stay consistent with that,” says Derek Cafferata, CEO and President of franchise experts All State Franchise Finders. “The most successful brands offer promise to their customers.” What the brand claims to offer a customer should be what the customer gets each and every time. This consistency will build trust in your customers which leads to brand loyalty, a powerful thing every franchise aims to achieve.

Today’s world is fast-paced and tech-savvy. Customers want a brand that offers accessibility at every level. A successful brand is one that reaches its audience where they are at, Internet, social media, on every possible mobile device. “The key here is ensuring the digital experience with your brand is a stable, safe and smooth experience,” says Derek “Otherwise, customer satisfaction will fall away very quickly.”

“Never underestimate your customers,” says Derek. “Customers are intelligent and they will share their knowledge and experience of your brand.” Feedback, testimonials, ratings and reviews can make or break any brand. Be real with your customers. Be sure to deliver on what you promise to your customers.

The Power of Brands

Apple, Coca-Cola and McDonalds are three examples of the power of brands. At some point in the past three decades, each one of these hugely successful companies faced difficult times with strong competitors, changes in buyer habits and effects of economic fluctuations. What each of these companies were able to do is win back their competitive edge and customer base with powerful branding that offered consistency, accessibility and authenticity to their marketplace.

Branding to Increase Success

Building a strong brand in the right way will create trust, increase customer loyalty, win new customers and give you the edge over your competitors. Derek believes it is important for business owners to keep things simple when it comes to brand strategizing. “Stick to the rules of consistency, accessibility and authenticity when branding,” says Derek. “A strong brand builds a power company. And a powerful company is a successful company.”

All State Franchise Finders – Franchise Experts

Derek and his team at All State Franchise Finders work with potential franchisees, guiding them through the process of franchise selection, financing and setup. With more than 30 years’ experience in the franchising industry, Derek Cafferata is considered one of the leading franchise experts in the United States.

For more information about franchising, please contact the team at All State Franchise Finders on 1-800-544-2161 or visit allstateff.com today.

About NWV News NWV News covers business and current affairs stories from our office in Sydney, Australia. The News Leader.