Sydney glazing company SOS Glass Services Pty Ltd updated its range of frameless glass installation, replacement and removal services for homes and businesses in Bexley, New South Wales.

(Newswire.net -- February 17, 2020) -- Bexley, NSW -- Sydney glazing company SOS Glass Services Pty Ltd updated its range of frameless glass installation, replacement and removal services for homes and businesses in Bexley, New South Wales

SOS Glass Services Pty Ltd, a Sydney based glazing company, announced the launch of an updated range of frameless glass installation and replacement services for residential and commercial clients in Bexley, New South Wales. The company has over 25 years of experience providing top quality solutions to their clients’ glazing needs.

More information can be found at https://sosglassservices.com.au

As professionals in the industry, the team at SOS Glass Services Pty Ltd ensure that each frameless glass installation project is unique, and designed to meet each client's style and functional needs. The company's newly launched installation and replacement services aim to provide New South Wales clients with anything they need in glass, from a single replacement pane for a greenhouse to a complete house window installation.

SOS Glass Services Pty Ltd can also design and install bespoke shower screens, splash-backs for bathrooms and kitchens, glass balconies and glass balustrades for the stairs, decking, patio and balconies, and many more.

When working with SOS Glass Services Pty Ltd, the dedicated team will guide clients from start to finish, ensuring that they make the choice suitable for their glazing needs. The team of experts are well equipped with the right tools needed to perform any frameless glass installation, replacement or removal services.

At SOS Glass Services Pty Ltd, all frameless glass products are well designed and made with the highest quality materials available in the industry.

A satisfied client said: "We used SOS Glass to fix the horrendous and incomplete job one of the local balustrade companies had left us with. SOS Glass literally came to our rescue. Bob and his team were an absolute pleasure to deal with and did an amazing job. They were very professional and efficient at all times with a very short period passing from when we gave them the go ahead to when they had finished all the work. We would recommend them to anyone!"

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website.