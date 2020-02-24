Pharmaceutical drugs like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are widely used by individuals with OA.

According to experts, movement can be medicine. The Arthritis Foundation even warns against living a sedentary lifestyle, especially for individuals with OA.

According to experts, movement can be medicine. The Arthritis Foundation even warns against living a sedentary lifestyle, especially for individuals with OA.

It is important to realize that even if symptoms like pain and stiffness are inevitable in cases of osteoarthritis, it doesn’t mean that sufferers are excused to live a sedentary lifestyle.

OA rehabilitation experts say that the human body is designed to move, and being sedentary worsens pain and stiffness in individuals with OA. It is vital to understand that moving properly can aid in the body’s self-repair mechanisms, which aid in slowing down cartilage deterioration.

It is similarly important that stronger muscles can aid in protecting the joints. Engaging in physical activities is also vital for weight management, which in turn is necessary in cases of osteoarthritis.

Health authorities have long been warning against carrying extra pounds, which can place major stress on the joints. As a matter of fact, studies have shown that weight loss of even ten pounds can aid in easing OA pain.

Weight gain, on the other hand, has been found to exacerbate joint pain and stiffness. This is why it is best to exercise and at the same time manage a healthy weight. This can also require following the right diet, which usually consists of abundant intake of fruits and vegetables.

Pharmaceutical drugs like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are widely used by individuals with OA. These medications may be helpful but there are drawbacks carried along with their use.

Experts warn frequent and long-term use of NSAIDs could lead to blurred vision, unexplained bleeding, bloody urine, black stools, severe rash, palpitations, rapid heartbeat, and fluid retention. It is best to keep in mind that there are safer alternatives like glucosamine individuals with OA may turn to.

This natural healing remedy has been scientifically studied due to its remarkable OA-fighting potentials.

Studies have shown that natural remedies like glucosamine aid in fighting osteoarthritis. More particularly, glucosamine works wonders in helping prevent joint cartilage breakdown. This natural healing remedy has demonstrated its ability to also enhance joint function and overall health.

